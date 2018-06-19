South Bay Leaders Tackle Citizenship Question on 2020 Census - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

South Bay Leaders Tackle Citizenship Question on 2020 Census

By Kris Sanchez

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    South Bay Leaders Tackle Citizenship Question on 2020

    Leaders in Santa Clara County on Tuesday are slated to announce their response to a controversial question on the 2020 census asking people about their citizenship. Kris Sanchez reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Leaders in Santa Clara County on Tuesday are slated to announce their response to a controversial question on the 2020 census asking people about their citizenship.

    The concern among those frustrated with the question is that it could lead to fewer people being counted. California's attorney general has already sued the federal government, arguing that undercounting could shift federal funding and congressional seats out of the Golden State.

    One South Bay supervisor wants to counter the citizenship question by making sure anyone who can vote does. The voter outreach and census question push-back effort comes as part of an outreach program marking the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

    The United States Department of Justice wants to include the citizenship question to enforce minority protections under the Voting Rights Act. The 1950 census was the last one that included the citizenship question.

    If people do not answer the citizenship question, the United States Census Bureau may fill in the missing data using other government records.

    The announcement from South Bay leaders is expected to take place at 9 a.m. at the Santa Clara County Building.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices