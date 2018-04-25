South Bay Students Fall Short in Attempt to Break Rube Goldberg Machine Record - NBC Bay Area
WATCH LIVE: 
'Golden State Killer' Press Conference
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

South Bay Students Fall Short in Attempt to Break Rube Goldberg Machine Record

By Bob Redell

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    South Bay Students Go for World Record

    Junior high students at Valley Christian in San Jose spent the past month building what is believed to be one of the most elaborate Rude Goldberg machines on record.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Junior high students at Valley Christian in San Jose spent the past month building an elaborate Rude Goldberg machine.

    Those students set off the intricate, chain reaction contraption Wednesday morning in hopes of breaking a Guinness World Record. Unfortunately, they came up short. 

    A Rube Goldberg machine features a number of smaller devices or pieces of equipment connected together in a continuous, complicated manner. When the first device is triggered, it sets off a chain reaction utilizing the other devices in line. 

    The South Bay students' machine featured 450 steps, according to the school. Their contraption worked, but it didn't qualify for the world record because teachers at times had to jump in and intervene when the chain reaction process came to a halt.

    "A world record would have been a wonderful thing, however, the process that took them through the learning of this — a STEM measurement — it couldn't be better when compared to a world record," VCJH Principal Brian Clemons said. "The students learning through this, it's a once-in-a-lifetime thing."

    The current record for the largest Rube Goldberg machine is 412 steps, according to the school.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices