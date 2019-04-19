Florida Man Arrested, Accused of Threatening Dem Politicians - NBC Bay Area
Florida Man Arrested, Accused of Threatening Dem Politicians

John Kless, of Tamarac, was arrested Friday on charges of making threatening communications

Published 11 minutes ago

    Eric Swalwell, Rashida Tlaib, Cory Booker

    A South Florida man is facing federal charges after authorities say he left threatening, racist voicemails for three Democratic members of Congress.

    John Kless, of Tamarac, was arrested Friday on charges of making threatening communications over the threatening voicemails sent to Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, according to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

    The voicemails, described in prosecutors' criminal complaint, included racist slurs that refer to black people and Muslims, threats to the lives of the members of Congress and suggestions that the country will erupt in a civil war.

    "Don't you worry, you government officials, will be in the graves where you ... belong," Kless allegedly said in one of the voicemails, after minimizing the impact of a deadly 2017 car attack at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

    Prosecutors said Kless, 49, made the calls to the politicians' Washington, D.C., offices on Tuesday morning. The complaint said Kless was also investigated in February for leaving profane and harassing voicemails for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    Kless made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning. Attorney information wasn't available.

