Deadly Stabbing on BART Train
Deadly Stabbing on BART Train Shuts Down South Hayward Station

By Kristofer Noceda

Published 2 hours ago

    BART's South Hayward station closed due to police activity, according to the transit agency. (Nov. 19, 2019)

    Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on a BART train in the East Bay.

    The investigation on Tuesday afternoon shut down the South Hayward BART station, sparking major system-wide delays, officials said.

    Police said the incident was first reported as a fight between two males at 1:50 p.m. on a train headed to the Fremont's Warm Springs from the San Leandro Bayfair station. BART Interim Police Chief Ed Alvarez said at some point during the fight, a "knife was introduced."

    The train was stopped at the South Hayward station, where police determined a person was fatally stabbed. Officers then searched the area, and detained a person matching a suspect description about a block away on Tennyson Road.

    Alvarez called the incident tragic and rare for BART.

    It was not a random attack, Alvarez said.

    Meanwhile, police also investigated an incident at Elias Motors Inc., a dealership near the BART station.

    An employee tells NBC Bay Area a person attempted to steal a car. It was not immediately known if the incidents are related.

