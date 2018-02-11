South Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Waits as Wind Cancels Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier - NBC Bay Area
South Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Waits as Wind Cancels Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier

By Garvin Thomas

Published 3 hours ago

    Jamie Anderson of the United States in action during a slope style training session ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Bokwang Phoenix Snow Park on February 7, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

    South Lake Tahoe native Jamie Anderson will have to wait a bit longer to begin her defense of her gold medal in the women's snowboard slopestyle event at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

    That's because qualifiers for the event were canceled due to windy conditions.

    Anderson's mother, Lauren, wasn't too concerned about the cancellation.

    "Well, I'm glad they canceled it cause it's dangerous," Lauren Anderson said. "It really is. The wind blew her way down the course, and she fell, and she got hurt. Not bad, but it hurts. It's high."

    Olympic gold medalist Jonny Moseley said the current cold conditions in South Korea are great for the course but not necessarily for the athletes who have to compete.

    "When you're trying to compete and everything's tight, especially the airborne sports, when you're trying to get up and do complicated tricks and you're waiting around at the top like tonight for women's moguls, you got a whole qualification round, then you have two superfinals, that's a long night out in exposure and some people are better at it than others," he said.

    Anderson is among the favorites to take home a medal, but she'll up against stiff competition in the likes of 20-year-old Julia Marino, 17-year-old Hailey Langland and Austrian veteran Anna Gasser.

    Those interested in catching the action are encouraged to tune in during NBC's primetime coverage at 5 p.m. PT Sunday, or on digital platforms here.

    To watch Garvin Thomas' story, click here.

