South Lake Tahoe native Jamie Anderson will have to wait a bit longer to begin her defense of her gold medal in the women's snowboard slopestyle event at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

That's because qualifiers for the event were canceled due to windy conditions.

Anderson's mother, Lauren, wasn't too concerned about the cancellation.

"Well, I'm glad they canceled it cause it's dangerous," Lauren Anderson said. "It really is. The wind blew her way down the course, and she fell, and she got hurt. Not bad, but it hurts. It's high."

Olympic gold medalist Jonny Moseley said the current cold conditions in South Korea are great for the course but not necessarily for the athletes who have to compete.

"When you're trying to compete and everything's tight, especially the airborne sports, when you're trying to get up and do complicated tricks and you're waiting around at the top like tonight for women's moguls, you got a whole qualification round, then you have two superfinals, that's a long night out in exposure and some people are better at it than others," he said.

Anderson is among the favorites to take home a medal, but she'll up against stiff competition in the likes of 20-year-old Julia Marino, 17-year-old Hailey Langland and Austrian veteran Anna Gasser.

Those interested in catching the action are encouraged to tune in during NBC's primetime coverage at 5 p.m. PT Sunday, or on digital platforms here.

