A South San Francisco Lyft driver is facing time in prison after allegedly sexually assaulting a Palo Alto woman while on the drive home from a night out in San Francisco Saturday.

The 29-year-old passenger and her 31-tear-old friend got picked up by 32-year-old Eddy Palacios and fell asleep in the backseat of the vehicle, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant said she woke up around 3 a.m. to find Palacios assaulting her while still driving on Hwy. 101 in Redwood City, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said. The passenger screamed, waking up her friend and they both began recording and yelling at the driver.

According to the passengers, Palacios apologized for what he did before the women got out of the vehicle and called 911.

Police were able to identify Palacios with the help of Lyft and was arrested on $100,000 bail.

He is set to appear in court Dec. 5 for Superior Court review conference and Dec. 11 for preliminary hearing, according to prosecutors.