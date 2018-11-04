Southwest Airlines Expands Flights Out of Mineta San Jose International Airport - NBC Bay Area
Southwest Airlines Expands Flights Out of Mineta San Jose International Airport

By Bay City News

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    File image of a Southwest jet at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

    Southwest Airlines is expanding its routes from Mineta San Jose International Airport this week, with plans to offer up to 98 departures a day to more than two dozen destinations across the United States and Mexico by the end of the month.

    The airline began nonstop service Sunday between San Jose and Tucson, Arizona, with itineraries available Sundays-Fridays.

    Starting Monday, Southwest will increase from six to eight the number of weekday round trip flights to and from Portland, Oregon. It also will begin offering an additional weekday round trip flight to and from Orange County/Santa Ana for a total of 11.

