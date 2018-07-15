Southwest Airlines Launches New Nonstop Routes at Oakland International Airport - NBC Bay Area
Southwest Airlines Launches New Nonstop Routes at Oakland International Airport

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images file
    File image of a Southwest Airlines jet. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    Southwest Airlines on Sunday launched nonstop service from Oakland International Airport to Minneapolis/St. Paul and Indianapolis.

    Southwest began daily nonstop service to Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, following new routes to San Antonio on July 8 and Newark/New York on April 8. Southwest will be the sole carrier on each route from Oakland.

    The new routes bring the total number on daily nonstop flights operated by Southwest out of Oakland to 34.

    Oakland International now provides nonstop service to more than 60 destinations on 14 carriers. It is the fourth-busiest airport in California and second busiest behind San Francisco International in the Bay Area.

