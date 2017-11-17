Spaceship Tours: Apple's New $108 Million Visitor Center Now Open - NBC Bay Area
Spaceship Tours: Apple's New $108 Million Visitor Center Now Open

By Scott Budman

    Apple fans and some neighbors who dealt with years of construction were given a first-time chance Friday to get close to the tech giant's new headquarters in Cupertino. Scott Budman reports. (Published 42 minutes ago)

    Visitors were given an augmented reality trip through the so-called Apple Spaceship campus. The tour let participants virtually see inside the building and even featured Apple employees walking around their new digs.

    The tour is part of Apple's new $108 million visitor center now open to the public.

    Apple Shelled Out $427 Million For “Spaceship” Campus: Repor

    [BAY ML 11A VO ONLY] Apple Shelled Out $427 Million For “Spaceship” Campus: Repor

    Tech giant Apple’s new mega campus in Cupertino cost $427 million, according to an online startup site called BuildZoom. That price tag includes permit and construction costs. The company also poured an additional $179 million into its Steve Jobs Theater where last month's iPhone unveiling was held. Apple has not responded to requests for comment.

    (Published Friday, Oct. 6, 2017)
