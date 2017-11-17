Apple fans and some neighbors who dealt with years of construction were given a first-time chance Friday to get close to the tech giant's new headquarters in Cupertino. Scott Budman reports. (Published 42 minutes ago)

Apple fans and some neighbors who dealt with years of construction were given a first-time chance Friday to get close to the tech giant's new headquarters in Cupertino.

Visitors were given an augmented reality trip through the so-called Apple Spaceship campus. The tour let participants virtually see inside the building and even featured Apple employees walking around their new digs.

The tour is part of Apple's new $108 million visitor center now open to the public.

