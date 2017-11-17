Apple fans and some neighbors who dealt with years of construction were given a first-time chance Friday to get close to the tech giant's new headquarters in Cupertino.
Visitors were given an augmented reality trip through the so-called Apple Spaceship campus. The tour let participants virtually see inside the building and even featured Apple employees walking around their new digs.
The tour is part of Apple's new $108 million visitor center now open to the public.
NBC Bay Area's business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video report above.
Published 26 minutes ago