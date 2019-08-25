Spare the Air Alert Issued For Bay Area Monday

A combination of expected high temperatures, light winds and vehicle exhaust has prompted Bay Area air district officials to issue a Spare the Air smog alert for Monday.

The alert, the 12th issued for smog so far this year, was triggered by a high-system moving into the Bay Area causing conditions that will lead to elevated concentrations of ozone, according to the Air District.

"As hotter weather becomes the new normal, it's critical that we end our dependency on solo driving," said Jack Broadbent, executive director of the Air District in a written statement. "Vehicle exhaust contributes to air pollution and climate change, threatening the significant improvements we've made in air quality over the past 60 years."

Bay Area residents are advised to only exercise in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.

To find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect, residents can register at www.sparetheair.org, call (800) HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air smartphone app or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.