Spare the Air Alerts Issued For Friday, Saturday in Bay Area

Air quality officials have issued the first and second Spare the Air alerts of the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued the first and second Spare the Air smog alerts of the year for Friday and Saturday.

Light winds combined with high temperatures and exhaust from motor vehicles are expected to cause unhealthy ozone accumulation in the Bay Area, according to the Air District.

"Emissions from the millions of vehicles on Bay Area roadways in combination with hot temperatures will create unhealthy air quality in our region," Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District, said in a statement.

Broadbent called for commuters to find alternatives to driving alone to help the area reduce the amount of transportation-related pollution.

Spare the Air Alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.

When a Spare the Air Alert is issued, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower, according to the Air District.

There is no free transit tomorrow and there is no wood burning ban in place, said Ralph Borrmann, a spokesman for the district.