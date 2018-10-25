Spenger's Fresh Fish Grotto Shuts Down in Berkeley

Spenger's Fresh Fish Grotto Shuts Down After 128 Years in Berkeley - NBC Bay Area
Spenger's Fresh Fish Grotto Shuts Down After 128 Years in Berkeley

    Spenger's Fresh Fish Grotto, a Berkeley landmark for 128 years, abruptly closed this week, leaving customers and its staff stunned. 

    The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce CEO said the owners of the restaurant, the Kelly Restaurant Group, released a statement confirming Spenger's has closed permanently. The ownership group attributed the closure to prohibitive employee and labor costs in Berkeley.

    Another restaurant group has applied to take over the liquor license.

