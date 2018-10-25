Spenger's Fresh Fish Grotto Shuts Down in Berkeley

Spenger's Fresh Fish Grotto, a Berkeley landmark for 128 years, abruptly closed this week, leaving customers and its staff stunned. Roz Plater reports.

Spenger's Fresh Fish Grotto, a Berkeley landmark for 128 years, abruptly closed this week, leaving customers and its staff stunned.

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce CEO said the owners of the restaurant, the Kelly Restaurant Group, released a statement confirming Spenger's has closed permanently. The ownership group attributed the closure to prohibitive employee and labor costs in Berkeley.

Another restaurant group has applied to take over the liquor license.

NBC Bay Area's Roz Plater has more in the video report above.