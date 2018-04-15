Sports Bonanza, Traffic Nightmare in Bay Area Monday Night

Two big games, one with the Golden State Warriors and one with the Oakland Athletics, are taking place at the Oakland Coliseum Monday evening, and the public is urged to take public transportation and arrive early.

The Warriors will play the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series at 7:30 p.m. at Oracle Arena, while the Oakland A's will host the Chicago White Sox at the adjacent Coliseum in a game beginning at 7:05 p.m.

The games are expected to draw large crowds, with parking lots filling up early. Parking gates open at 4:30 p.m., a Warriors representative said.

Five BART lines serve the Coliseum BART station, and more than seven Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus lines stop there as well. Information on public transit can be found at the transit agencies' websites and at 511.org.

The San Jose Sharks also are in town Monday evening, hosting Game 3 of their playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks at SAP Center in San Jose. A Sharks street rally will take place before the game, starting at 4:30 p.m., and is expected to pack the streets of downtown San Jose.

The puck drops at the Shark Tank at 7:30 p.m.