Spotted: Barack Obama Reportedly Hanging Out in San Francisco?

While the rest of the country was busy talking about North Korea, the NFL and the Warriors (of course), Barack Obama was reportely spotted hanging out in San Francisco.

At least a couple of people spotted the former president — who just signed a deal with Los Gatos-based Netflix along with former first lady Michelle Obama to produce shows — reportedly coming out of the Adobe office in the SoMa (South of Market neighborhood).

Tamara Aparton, spokesperson for the San Francisco Public Defender's office, posted a photo of him coming out of the office. Obama reportedly joked, "get back to work."

Any guesses as to why he was there?

