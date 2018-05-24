Spotted: Barack Obama Reportedly Hanging Out in San Francisco? - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

Spotted: Barack Obama Reportedly Hanging Out in San Francisco?

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Best Mattress For Your Sleep Style
    Tamara Aparton
    While the rest of the country was busing talking about North Korea, the NFL and the Warriors (of course), Barack Obama was spotted hanging out in San Francisco.

    While the rest of the country was busy talking about North Korea, the NFL and the Warriors (of course), Barack Obama was reportely spotted hanging out in San Francisco.

    At least a couple of people spotted the former president — who just signed a deal with Los Gatos-based Netflix along with former first lady Michelle Obama to produce shows — reportedly coming out of the Adobe office in the SoMa (South of Market neighborhood).

    Tamara Aparton, spokesperson for the San Francisco Public Defender's office, posted a photo of him coming out of the office. Obama reportedly joked, "get back to work."

    Any guesses as to why he was there?

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices