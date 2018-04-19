 Spring has Sprung! Cherry Blossoms are in Full Bloom in the Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
Spring has Sprung! Cherry Blossoms are in Full Bloom in the Bay Area

By Jennifer Gonzalez

Cherry Blossoms are in full bloom imprinting their pink splendor and taking over the Bay Area.

The Japanase Friendship Garden in San Jose is one of the many places across the Bay filled with cherry blossoms.

Catch a glimpse of some of the pink beauty these cherry blossoms are blooming.
