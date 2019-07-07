Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Squaw Valley during the resort's final day of operation during the 2018-19 ski season. (July 7, 2019)

After accumulating nearly six stories of snowfall and spinning its lifts for an astounding 212 days, Squaw Valley finally put a cap on its ski season Sunday.

The popular Lake Tahoe ski resort was able to stay open for nearly eight months thanks to a plethora of massive and fruitful winter storms.

During the 2018-19 season, Squaw picked up 719 inches — 59.9 feet — of snowfall, marking the resort's third snowiest season on record. February alone was the snowiest month ever at Squaw Valley. The resort received a whopping 315 inches of powder during the shortest month of the year.

Squaw's 212 operating days this season register as the resort's fourth longest season in its history.

Skiers and snowboarders celebrated the lengthy season's final day in style, with some hitting the slopes in T-shirts and shorts.