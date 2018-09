CHP officers block off an offramp on Highway 101 in San Francisco due to a stabbing Sunday. (Sept. 2, 2018)

Police and the CHP shut down streets and a Highway 101 offramp in the city's Mission district Sunday due to a stabbing in the area, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The Duboce Avenue/Mission Street exit off northbound Highway 101 was closed about 3:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

They had no estimated time for reopening.

No further details were available.