Stanford Doctor Killed in Palo Alto Solo-Vehicle Crash

A Stanford doctor was killed after slamming into a tree Monday on Page Mill Road. (Jan. 9, 2018)

The victim of a fatal crash on Page Mill Road near Palo Alto Monday afternoon has been identified as 45-year-old Stanford University doctor Juergen Willmann, according to school officials and the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office.

Willmann, for reasons yet to be determined, lost control of his vehicle when he was heading east in the left lane and struck a tree in the median between Coyote Hill and Deer Creek roads just outside Palo Alto city limits, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Art Montiel.

Montiel said that Willmann was unrestrained when his car drifted out of the lane and crashed just before 12:25 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Willmann was a professor of radiology and a member of Stanford's biosciences and cancer institutes, according to his profile on the university's website.

Willmann attended Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg in Germany, interned at the University Medical Center Freiburg and was a resident at University Hospital Zurich in Switzerland.

The crash is still under investigation by CHP.