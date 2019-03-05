Stanford Employee Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Stanford Employee Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

Assistant admissions director allegedly stabbed a woman repeatedly at SF home, sources say

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published Mar 5, 2019 at 7:05 PM | Updated at 11:47 PM PST on Mar 5, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Stanford Employee Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

    An assistant director of admissions at Stanford University is facing charges of attempted murder and domestic violence in what is believed to be a drug-fueled attack last weekend. (Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019)

    An assistant director of admissions at Stanford University is facing charges of attempted murder and domestic violence in what is believed to be a drug-fueled attack last weekend.

    NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit learned Tuesday that 26-year-old James Shirvell was booked into San Francisco County jail Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a woman repeatedly while the two were experimenting with LSD, according to sources.

    James Shirvell

    Shirvell and the victim, sources say, were at a house on Potrero Hill over the weekend when the attack happened.

    Shirvell is one of half a dozen assistant directors of admission at Stanford, where he oversees admissions from Los Angeles, China, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

    He graduated from Yale in 2014, and Facebook photos document his time on the university's track and field team.

    Shirvell faces charges of attempted murder, domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

    Stanford’s dean of Admissions did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices