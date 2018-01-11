Stanford Gymnast's Perfection Vaults Her to the Top

She was an alternate on the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics team in London. She won an individual NCAA championship in 2015 on the vault. But what Stanford's Elizabeth Price did earlier this week was arguably her greatest feat yet. Colin Resch reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018)

She was an alternate on the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics team in London. She won an individual NCAA championship in 2015 on the vault. But what Stanford's Elizabeth Price did earlier this week was arguably her greatest feat yet.

The lone senior on the Cardinal's women's gymnastics team seems to be a fan of firsts.

"So right now I'm currently ranked first in the nation in floor, in uneven bars and in all-around," Price said.

All of those firsts are a byproduct of Price's performance in the team's first meet of the season Monday night. Her total of 39.675 is tops in the country, and her score on the uneven bars a big reason why.

"When you finally get that 10, it's like, 'Oh my gosh, I did a perfect routine; that felt perfect,'" Price said. "And the judges thought it was perfect, and that's just a huge accomplishment and an amazing feeling to say I just did a perfect bar routine."

Stanford's first-year head coach Tabitha Yim, like Price, is one of the most decorated gymnasts in school history. But even she never reached perfection.

"She's extremely dynamic," Yim said about Price. "There's nobody who flies higher than her in the air. Her connections are the most difficult in the country, and so I think she fully deserved that 10."

The feat is rare, but so are Price's skills.

"She's like a superhero for our team," Yim said.

Price's was just the 17th perfect 10 in the 40-year history of the Stanford program. The last one?

"I've had two perfect 10s since being at Stanford," Price said. "One on vault my freshman year and then my second one Monday night."

Not a bad way to begin her senior year.

"You really just want to build on that," she said. "I mean, that's a great way to start. It just shows all the potential that I have for the rest of the season and really gives me something to strive for."

Yim said she's not surprised Price was able to achieve another perfect 10: "I think that we'll see a few more from her this season."