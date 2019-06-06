Stanford Report: 2020 Election Security Fears, Solutions

With another presidential election looming, many worry not enough has changed to protect voters from the misinformation campaigns that marred the 2016 election. Scott Budman reports. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Stanford University recently published a report looking at what voters could face during their next trip to the polls and how this time around they can fight back.

Stanford brought leaders from tech, government and academia together to look ahead to 2020 and how to deal with fake news, social media and Russian interference Americans saw during the 2016 election.

Among the takeaways: A need for a bi-partisan front against those who would disrupt our elections, and a call to make clear how America will fight back.

Scott Budman has the full story in the video above.