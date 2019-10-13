Stanford Student Drugged at Campus Party: University Police

A Stanford student who had been drinking at a campus party and later lost consciousness late Thursday evening tested positive for a known date-rape drug, according to the university's Department of Public Safety.

At about 10:30 p.m. Friday, the Stanford DPS received a report that a female blacked out late Thursday night after drinking alcoholic beverages at a party on Mayfield Avenue, aka "The Row." The next day, the victim took a drug test, which came back positive for GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate), a common date-rape drug, police said.

There were no indications of an additional crime, such as sexual assault, the DPS said. The student was brought home safely by a known companion.

It is not the first report of a drugging on campus. Last year, seven people said they suspected they’d been drugged at a Sigma Chi party. The fraternity later lost its charter at Stanford.

The Stanford DPS circulated a community alert early Saturday morning related to the latest incident. The incident was reported to a campus security authority and not directly to police, so investigators have not spoken to the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Stanford University Department of Public Safety at 650-329-2413.