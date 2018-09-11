U.S. News & World Report has spoken. Stanford University is the best college in the Bay Area.

The private institution on the Peninsula finished in seventh place on the list of best national universities, beating out the University of California, Berkeley, which settled in a tie for 22nd place.

Princeton University grabbed the top slot on the best national universities rankings list, edging out Harvard University, according to the report. Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Chicago and Yale University checked in tied for third.

U.S. News & World Report defined national universities as those that "offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master's and doctoral programs, and emphasize faculty research."

Accompanying Stanford and UC Berkeley, a host of other California colleges also made the top 50 list for the best national universities. California Institute of Technology finished in a tie for 12th place in the rankings. The University of California, Los Angeles finished tied for 19th place. Nearby University of Southern California finished tied for 22nd place.

Other Golden State schools to make the top 50 list included University of California, Santa Barbara (T-30), University of California, Irvine (T-33), University of California, Davis (T-38), University of California, San Diego (41) and Pepperdine University (T-46).

Not to be forgotten, Santa Clara University was named as the top regional university for the western portion of the country, according to the report. St. Mary's College of California settled in a tie for eighth place in that specific rankings list.

Regional universities were considered to be those that "offer a broad scope of undergraduate degrees and some master's degree programs but few, if any, doctoral programs."