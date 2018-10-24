Stanford University Cancels Classes Due to Power Outage

A power outage at Stanford University forced classes to be canceled Wednesday evening.

University officials late Wednesday said crews continue to work on restoring power to the affected parts of the campus. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available. Stanford University said the following buildings are affected by the power outage:

• Graduate School of Business (All)

• Highland Hall

• Schwab Residential Center – Cemex

• Schwab Residential Center – Tower Building

• Gates

• Paul Allen Building

• Beckman Center

• Psychiatry Academic and Clinic

• Anderson Collection

• Roth Way garage

• Mudd Chemistry

• Stauffer 1

• Stauffer 2

• Gilbert Biology

• Chemistry Conference

• Cantor Arts

• McMurtry

• Sapp Center

• Bing Concert Hall

• Littlefield Center

• Lathrop

• Art Gallery

• Arrillaga Alumni Center

• Lou Henry Hoover

• Hoover Mem

• Green Library

• Burnham Pavilion

• Avery Aquatic

• Taube Family Tennis

• Arrillaga Family Sports Center

• Arrillaga Gymnasium & Weight Room (Maples practice gym)

• Maples Pavilion

• Northwest Data Center and Com. Hub

• Central Process Steam

• Comparative Medicine Pavilion

• Center For Clinical Sciences Research

• Li Ka Shing Center

• Fairchild Science

• Cordura Hall

• Ventura Hall

• Forsythe

• James Clark Center

• Lokey Stem Cell Research Building

• 315 Bonair

• 327 Bonair

• 333 Bonair

• 340 Bonair

• 341 Bonair

• Stanford Auxiliary Library II

• Stanford Federal Credit Union (Pampas Lane)

• Acorn House

• Children’s Center of the Stanford Community

• Mulberry House

• Little Kids Place