Stanley Cup on Display at San Jose City Hall

The National Hockey League All-Star Game is coming to San Jose this weekend, and as a prelude to the festivities, the Stanley Cup will make a special appearance Tuesday at City Hall.

The prized trophy will be on display from noon to 4 p.m. at the City Hall Rotunda, 200 E. Santa Clara St. in downtown San Jose. The viewing is free to the public, and large crowds are expected, so officials are encouraging fans to plan accordingly.

The 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend starts Thursday with NHL Fan Fair presented by SAP at San Jose McEnery Convention Center. Fan Fair runs through Sunday.

On Friday, the SAP NHL All-Star Skills competition takes place at 6 p.m. at SAP Center, and on Saturday, the Honda NHL All-Star Game starts at 5 p.m.