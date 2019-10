It's hard out there for a teacher. And sky-high housing prices, fueled by the tech industry, are making it nearly impossible around the Bay Area. A new statistic shows that some teachers in the Silicon Valley could put their entire salary toward rent and still not have enough. Scott Budman reports. (Published 1 minute ago)

Teacher Salaries Not Enough to Pay Rent in Bay Area: Report

It's hard out there for a teacher.

And sky-high housing prices, fueled by the tech industry, are making it nearly impossible around the Bay Area. A new statistic shows that some teachers in the Silicon Valley could put their entire salary toward rent and still not have enough.

Teachers in the South Bay have to pay, according to Zillow, more than their entire starting salary to afford a typical rent in San Jose.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.