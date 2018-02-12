A state employee working as a counselor at a school in Fremont was arrested last week on suspicion of child molestation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ricardo Tafolla Rose, 56, a California Department of Education employee working as a counselor at California School for the Deaf, was arrested Feb. 9 and faces charges of child molestation and criminal threats, CHP investigators said.

Rose, a Fremont resident, has been employed by the state since 1989 and was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, the CHP said.

If anyone believes they were a victim of sexual misconduct by Rose or knows of someone who was victimized, they are asked to call the CHP–Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit at 800-835-5247.