State Employee at School for the Deaf Accused of Child Molestation: CHP - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

State Employee at School for the Deaf Accused of Child Molestation: CHP

By Stephen Ellison

Published at 5:13 PM PST on Feb 12, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		2439
    2
    Germany    		4127
    3
    Netherlands    		3227
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    State Employee at School for the Deaf Accused of Child Molestation: CHP
    CHP
    Ricardo Rose

    A state employee working as a counselor at a school in Fremont was arrested last week on suspicion of child molestation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    Ricardo Tafolla Rose, 56, a California Department of Education employee working as a counselor at California School for the Deaf, was arrested Feb. 9 and faces charges of child molestation and criminal threats, CHP investigators said.

    Rose, a Fremont resident, has been employed by the state since 1989 and was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, the CHP said.

    If anyone believes they were a victim of sexual misconduct by Rose or knows of someone who was victimized, they are asked to call the CHP–Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit at 800-835-5247.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices