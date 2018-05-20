State Senator Joins Activists, Will Introduce Bill Against Gun Violence - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
State Senator Joins Activists, Will Introduce Bill Against Gun Violence

By Bay City News

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    Gun show at thew Cow Palace.

    State Sen. Scott Weiner and Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, will introduce new legislation on Monday with high school students who have spoken out against gun shows at the Cow Palace in Daly City.

    Students from Jefferson High School, elected officials and activists against gun violence will speak during a news conference at Bayshore Community Center at 450 Martin St. in Daly City.

    The conference will begin at 9:15 a.m. and Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo and former state Sen. Mark Leno will be present, according to organizers.

