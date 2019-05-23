The All-NBA teams were announced on Thursday morning and two Warriors added to their resumes.
Steph Curry was named to the First Team, while Kevin Durant made the Second Team.
All-NBA First Team:
-Steph Curry
-James Harden
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Paul George
-Nikola Jokic
All-NBA Second Team:
-Damian Lillard
-Kyrie Irving
-Kevin Durant
-Kawhi Leonard
-Joel Embiid
All-NBA Third Team:
-Russell Westbrook
-Kemba Walker
-LeBron James
-Blake Griffin
-Rudy Gobert
Curry averaged 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists, while shooting 47.2 percent overall and 43.7 percent from 3-point territory.
This is the first time he received First Team honors since he became the only unanimous MVP in NBA history during the 2015-16 season.
The two-time NBA MVP was Second Team in 2016-17 and Third Team last year (because he only appeared in 51 games). Curry was Second Team in 2013-14 and First Team in 2014-15.
Durant averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and a career-high 5.9 assists per game this season. He shot 52.1 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from deep.
The reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP has now made an All-NBA team nine of the last 10 years -- First Team in 2010 through 2014 and again in 2018, Second Team in 2016, 2017 and 2019 (he was hurt in 2015).
Durant is unequivocally a better player than George but these kinds of things happen with regular season awards.
Each All-NBA team is comprised of two guards, two forwards and one center. This is different from All-Star voting in which fans select two guards and three "frontcourt" players.