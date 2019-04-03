Steph Curry: Inside the NBA Star's Life On and Off the Court

He's a dominating force on the hardwood, famous for dancing circles around defenders and dropping triples from deep.

Steph Curry's basketball wizardry is well-chronicled on a night-in and night-out basis. What continues to be revealed is his jam-packed but family- and faith-centered life off the court.

An in-depth look into the NBA superstar's life will be on full display in an upcoming six-part Facebook Watch docuseries coined "Stephen vs. The Game."

Craig Melvin of the "Today" show recently sat down with the Golden State Warriors' star to talk about the docuseries as well as his family, faith and various projects he's working on.

Balancing Basketball and Family

While Curry's life revolves around the NBA season, the father of three young children focuses his time off the court raising his children and supporting his wife Ayesha's various endeavours.

"We're still learning," Curry said when asked about how he balances basketball and family time. "It's crazy. I was thinking about like what we used to do in our free time even like five, six years ago, and we can't even answer the question. Obviously with three kids now and her career blossoming, I really think she is busier than me. It definitely takes a village."

The Power of Sonya

Curry is widely known as the son of former NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry. While much of Steph's uncanny 3-point shooting prowess likely comes from his father, the fire burning within his soul comes from his mother Sonya.

"She has always been the encourager in our family and the one that has given me the most understanding of who I am as a person and an individual," Curry said. "And she is so, like, fierce and bold and to the point and direct. I get my grit and my competitiveness and my fire from her."

Playing With a Chip

Before bursting onto the scene in the NBA, Curry was slighted as an undersized point guard while he played his college ball at Davidson College, a mid-major program outside Charlotte, North Carolina. Two MVP awards and three NBA titles have certainly silenced doubters, but Curry admits he still plays the game trying to prove people wrong.

"I always do cause I've heard that so many times over and over again throughout my journey," he said. "But that's part of my DNA. I feel like I can continue to get better. What's going to drive me to get to that point is that chip that people said I wasn't supposed to be on this level."

Centered Around Faith

It's no secret that faith plays a prominent role in Curry's life both on and off the court. He's known to write the phrase "I can do all things" — inspired by a popular Bible verse — on his kicks before games. After draining a 3-pointer, Curry taps his chest and flashes a finger toward the heavens.

"That's the foundation of who I am," Curry said when talking about his faith. "I'm not running around, you know, hitting people over the head with the Bible, but, for me, like, I know, you know, what my purpose is and who I play basketball for and who I live life for. But I encourage people to find, you know, something bigger than themselves that they can tap into to find that purpose and perspective in life."

Emanuel

Curry has taken his talents to the film industry. He's an executive producer for the soon-to-be-released documentary "Emanuel," which shines a spotlight on the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

"I heard about the specifics of the story and how, you know, the families of the victims of Emanuel Church chose forgiveness over hate and anger," Curry said. "That was something everybody needs to hear. I don't know if I would have the strength to do the exact same thing in that situation, but I wanted people to hear their point of view on why they decided to do that."

What Does the Future Hold?

Curry's run on the hardwood will inevitably come to a close at some point, but he's not paying much attention to the endgame at the moment.

"Five years, still playing for the Warriors and still hopefully winning championships," Curry said when he was asked to talk about his five-year plan. "I'm with it. After that, I don't know. If you ask me that five or 10 years ago, I probably would have answered it wrong. That's the thing, whenever [people] ask me about, like, legacy and all that type of stuff, I don't know. I don't want to ruin the moment."