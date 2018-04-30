Steph Curry Listed as Probable for Game 2 Against Pelicans

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots during the warm up before Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals against the New Orleans Pelicans at ORACLE Arena on April 28, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The wait seems to finally be over.

Stephen Curry is probable for Game 2 vs the Pelicans on Tuesday night, Steve Kerr announced after practice on Monday.

"I'd be very surprised if he didn't play," Kerr told reporters.

The two-time MVP nearly suited up for Game 1 on Saturday, but Kerr officially ruled him out about two hours before game time.

Curry has not played since March 23 — when he sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee against the Hawks.

Before injuring the knee, Curry scored 29 points in about 25 minutes.

He was playing in his first game since March 8, when he tweaked his right ankle against the Spurs.

It's unclear at this point if Curry will start or come off the bench.

The last time Curry was a reserve — Game 4 of the 2016 Western Conference Semifinals at Portland.

Through three quarters that night, he was 6-for-18 from the field and 0-for-9 from 3-point range.

Curry's final stat line: 40 points, 16-for-32 overall and 5-for-16 from deep. He scored an NBA-record 17 points in overtime.