Steph Curry strikes again.

The Warriors’ star and all-around good guy received a letter from 9-year-old Riley Morrison, who had a problem. She wanted a pair of Curry 5s, but Under Armour’s website didn’t have any listed for sale in the girls section.

So she wrote Steph a letter to give him a heads up.

And he responded with a promise -- and more.

True to Steph’s word, the Curry 5s now are listed in the girls section -- including the customizable option that Riley mentioned.