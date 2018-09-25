Steph Curry Says Summer Was the Best of His Career

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses with three Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophies during the Golden State Warriors media day on September 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 2017-18 campaign was another successful season for Steph Curry.

He averaged 26.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds and the Warriors won the championship again.

But the year was also frustrating for the two-time MVP, as he only appeared in 51 games because of multiple ankle sprains and the Grade 2 MCL sprain he sustained on March 24.

Is he back to 100 percent?

"Oh for sure," Curry told Greg Papa and Bonta Hill on 95.7 The Game. "This has been a great summer. I've done a lot off the court in terms of life experiences. But it's been the best summer I've had in terms of my training (and) my preparation for a season. Now 30 years old -- which is crazy -- this is my 10th year in the league.

"Trying to continue to evolve my game as long as I can. Definitely the trajectory is still going up in terms of what I expect from myself out there on the floor."

That's kind of a scary thought for the rest of the NBA...