Steph Curry Throwing Free Party at Fox Theater in Oakland

The chef is cooking up a free party in downtown Oakland.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry took to Instagram Tuesday night to announce that he's throwing a festive bash this Friday at Oakland's Fox Theater in celebration of his 10th year playing in "The Town."

"2019 is going to be a year of celebration, especially for me as we get to celebrate the city of Oakland," Curry said in the announcement video. "Obviously this is our last year playing in Oakland as the Warriors organization. It's a great opportunity for me to be able to share a little bit of my 10-year journey here playing in front of Oakland."

View this post on Instagram Hype to celebrate my 10th season in The Town with @uabasketball this Friday 1/4 at @foxoakland! I’ll be there + we got special performances all night! Stay tuned... A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jan 1, 2019 at 8:32pm PST

Curry promised that the party would feature special performances and appearances.

Those wishing to attend the bash can pick up their free tickets at Curry's pop-up store located at 472 9th St. in Oakland.

"Check it out," Curry said in the video. "Put on for 'The Town.' It's going to be amazing. Appreciate y'all."

After the conclusion of this season, the Warriors will be moving across the San Francisco Bay and playing their home games at the brand new Chase Center.