Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates holding his daughters Riley and Ryan after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Aug. 26 marked Women's Equality Day in the United States, honoring the day when women were formally granted the consitutional right to vote.

The day carried extra meaning for Steph Curry, and he thinks there's still a long way to go.

In a Sunday piece in the Players Tribune, the Warriors superstar expressed that "the idea of women's equality has become a little more personal for me, lately, and a little more real" as he and Ayesha raise their daughters, Riley and Ryan. Curry noted that his relationships with mother Sonya and his wife have taught him "what it means to be a woman in America," but that his daughters have made him keenly aware.

"I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period," the story said. "I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they’ll be treated fairly. And of course: paid equally."

Curry called for work to close the pay gap every day because "every day is when the pay gap is sending the wrong message to women about who they are, and how they're valued, and what they can or cannot become."

In 2016, women in the United States made approximately $0.80 on the dollar of men, according to research from the Institute for Women's Policy and Research.

The two-time MVP also discussed a "special" experience when he hosted a girls basketball camp. In a panel featuring JPMorgan Chase & Co. vice president Ariel Johnson-Lin, a 14-year-old camper asked Johnson-Lin if she carries herself differently in meetings where she is the lone woman.

"[T]hose really are the questions that young women continue to have to ask about the workplace in 2018," Curry noted. "And that's because it's still so deeply ingrained in them, even in 2018, that inequality is just a thing you have to come to expect."

This summer, the Currys welcomed their first son, Canon, to the family. That forced the three-time champion to further confront gender inequality, and to think about what values he and his wife should instill in a son that will have advantages "just based on his gender alone."

"I think you let him know that, for his generation, to be a true supporter of women's equality -- it's not enough anymore to be learning about it. You have to be doing it."

It sounds like his father will be doing it, too.