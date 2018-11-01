Steph Curry a Harlem Globetrotter? Just For a Few Moments

"Sweet Georgia Brown" was echoing through the Golden State Warriors practice facility Thursday. And that could mean only one thing.

The Harlem Globetrotters were in Oakland and persuaded Steph Curry and Quinn Cook to stay after practice to learn some new plays with Globetrotters stars Lili "Champ" Thompson, Zeus McClurkin and Hammer Harrison.

Curry participated in the Globetrotters' world-famous three-man weave, culminating in a perfect alley-oop pass. Cook sank a 30-foot four-pointer, a shot the Globetrotters debuted last year.

The Globetrotters are in the Bay Area to play at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz on Nov. 7. They also play six dates between Jan. 12 and Jan. 21 at Oracle Arena in Oakland and SAP Center in San Jose.