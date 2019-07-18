The Golden State Warriors may be heading to San Francisco, but Steph and Ayesha Curry want children in the East Bay to know they’re committed to making a difference in Oakland.

The Currys announced the launch of their new foundation called Eat. Learn. Play, an effort that taps into their strengths -- food and fitness -- to support children in Oakland.

"We promise you guys we will always be a presence here in Oakland for you guys," Ayesha told the crowd.

"It takes a village, and I think everybody deserves to have a village, and we’re excited to be that for people that need it. For parents that need it," Ayesha said.

The Currys kicked it off by hosting 900 Oakland summer camp kids for a day of fun, treating them to healthy food and activities that the Currys enjoyed right along with them. They say the foundation will provide scholarships, renovate playgrounds and support healthy choices for children.

"It’s exciting to be able to tell the world about it and to get the ball rolling in terms of the true impact you want to have," Steph said. "I learned so much growing up just being able to go to parks, the gym, safe places, have fun and be a kid and play."

The Currys took turns sitting in the dunk tank, taking plunge after plunge, and for the surprise finale, they announced they were giving every child at the event a pair of new Curry shoes.

"All the town campers get new shoes," Steph said. "I got wet for a reason, let’s put it that way."