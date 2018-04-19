FILE - Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest outside of office of Sacramento district attorney Anne Schubert on March 28, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif.

The brother of an unarmed man fatally shot in his grandmother's backyard by Sacramento Police last month has been arrested for making death threats, according to Sacramento police.

Stevante Clark was arrested Thursday on charges of making threats to commit crime resulting in death and calling 911 emergency with intent to annoy or harass, according to police records.

Clark's public displays of grief and anger have put him in the spotlight since the shooting death of his 22-year-old brother. Stevante Clark interrupted a March 27 Sacramento City Council meeting, chanting his brother's name and calling for justice.

A special Sacramento City Council meeting held to promote community dialogue in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark was disrupted when his brother Stevante Clark marched down the aisle to confront the mayor, Darrell Steinberg.

The day after the city council meeting and during a wake for his brother, Clark shouted at the media to leave before being picked up and carried away.

A family member of Clark has said that Stevante has lost two of his brothers, Stephon and another younger brother, and that he's suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Stephon Clark's Family Member Gives Emotional Speech

(Published Saturday, March 31, 2018)

"You don't know what it's like to go to the home that you grew up in, and feet from the couch you lay on, your brother was murdered," a Clark family member said during a rally against gun violence on March 31.



Two Sacramento police officers who were responding to a report of someone breaking car windows fatally shot Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard on March 18. Police said they thought Stephon Clark was holding a gun, but he was found with only a cellphone.

