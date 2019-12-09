Stolen Van Carrying More Than 2 Dozen Rescue Dogs Found in Oakland - NBC Bay Area
Stolen Van Carrying More Than 2 Dozen Rescue Dogs Found in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 11 minutes ago

    Oakland Police Department
    A van carrying 25 to 30 rescue dogs is found in Oakland. (Dec. 9, 2019)

    A van carrying about 25 to 30 rescue dogs was stolen from Fremont early Monday morning, but authorities later spotted the van in Oakland and found the dogs inside, according to police.

    Oakland police and Fremont police shared information about the theft, Oakland police said in a tweet. Officers in Oakland later spotted the van, conducted a traffic stop and found the dogs inside.

    Police believe two suspects were trying to sell the dogs.

    Animal control officials responded to the location where the van was stopped and recovered the dogs.

    This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

