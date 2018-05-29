Crews work at the scene of a stolen vehicle crash in San Jose. (May 28, 2018)

A 13-year-old driver behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle was arrested and a passenger of the same age was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the vehicle they were riding in crashed in San Jose Monday night, according to police.

Two other teenage passengers tried to flee the scene of the crash, which occurred in the area of McLaughlin Avenue and Bacchus Drive, but they were later apprehended, police said.

Just before the wreck, San Jose police officers attempted to the stop the stolen blue 1995 Honda Accord near McLaughlin Avenue and Tully Road, police said. The vehicle, which did not have its lights on, took off along northbound McLaughlin Avenue.

Officers did not chase the driver, police said. They did alert fellow law enforcement officials about the vehicle's whereabouts and the direction it was headed.

The stolen car later smashed into another vehicle in the area of McLaughlin Avenue and Bacchus Drive, drove onto a sidewalk, hit a traffic pole and finally skidded to a stop, police said.

A 14-year-old female and 16-year-old male tried to run away from the car, but they were later captured, police said. Officers also arrested the 13-year-old driver who became stuck in the vehicle after the crash.

A 13-year-old male passenger who suffered life-threatening injuries was transported to the hospital, police said. The other people in the car were said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the stolen car suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.