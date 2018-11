One of four vehicles involved in a crash on a San Jose expressway was stolen, according to police.

San Jose Police responded to a traffic collision at E. Capitol Expwy. and Ocala Avenue at 6:43 a.m. An unidentified adult male suspect in the stolen vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Two people with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

The crash resulted in closure of both directions of E. Capitol Expressway at Ocala.