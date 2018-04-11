One person died and two others were transported to the hospital after a stolen vehicle crashed in San Jose early Wednesday, according to police.
Crews responded around 1:17 a.m. to the area of W. San Carlos Street and Royal Avenue after receiving word that a vehicle went over the side of an embankment and caught fire, according to police.
One person pulled from the vehicle was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Two other people were transported to the hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Further information was not available.