1 Dead, 2 Transported to Hospital After Stolen Vehicle Crashes in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 2 Transported to Hospital After Stolen Vehicle Crashes in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 40 minutes ago

    A stolen vehicle comes to rest after a fiery crash in San Jose. (April 11, 2018)

    One person died and two others were transported to the hospital after a stolen vehicle crashed in San Jose early Wednesday, according to police.

    Crews responded around 1:17 a.m. to the area of W. San Carlos Street and Royal Avenue after receiving word that a vehicle went over the side of an embankment and caught fire, according to police.

    One person pulled from the vehicle was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

    Two other people were transported to the hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

    Further information was not available.

