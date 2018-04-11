A stolen vehicle comes to rest after a fiery crash in San Jose. (April 11, 2018)

One person died and two others were transported to the hospital after a stolen vehicle crashed in San Jose early Wednesday, according to police.

Crews responded around 1:17 a.m. to the area of W. San Carlos Street and Royal Avenue after receiving word that a vehicle went over the side of an embankment and caught fire, according to police.

One person pulled from the vehicle was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Two other people were transported to the hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Further information was not available.