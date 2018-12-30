Stolen Vehicle Smashes Into Fire Hydrant in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
Stolen Vehicle Smashes Into Fire Hydrant in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station
    A stolen vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant in San Francisco, causing water to shoot into the air. (Dec. 30, 2018)

    The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood Sunday afternoon, causing water to shoot into the air, according to police.

    The crash occurred in the area of Turk and Jones streets, police tweeted.

    A suspect who ditched the vehicle was taken into custody, according to police.

    The crash has triggered "significant traffic congestion" in the area, according to police.

    The public is being asked to steer clear of the area.

    Further information was not immediately available. 

