Storm to Wallop Bay Area With Rain, Gusty Winds

After a fairly dry and at times spring-like February, the Bay Area is slated to be lashed by widespread rain as the calendar turns to March.

Winter weather arriving Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Saturday is expected to bring gusty winds and anywhere from nearly one inch to about three inches of rainfall to locations across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are expected to first douse the North Bay beginning Wednesday afternoon, according to weather officials. Rain will turn widespread by Wednesday night before the brunt of the storm arrives Thursday.

Bay Area residents should expect to face rain, blustery conditions, downed trees and hazardous traffic throughout the day on Thursday, according to weather officials.

A wind advisory has been issued for much of the Bay Area Thursday between 2 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to the NWS. Wind gusts Thursday morning could reach nearly 40 mph in Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz, 32 mph in Livermore, 30 mph in San Francisco, 28 mph in San Jose, 25 mph in Concord and 22 mph in Santa Rosa.

Wet weather across the Bay Area will continue Friday before heading out of the region by Saturday night, according to weather officials.

Rainfall totals come Saturday night could reach nearly three inches in San Rafael and the mountains near Santa Cruz, according to the NWS. San Francisco is expected to pick up as much as 2 1/2 inches during that time period. Locations in the Tri-Valley are predicted to receive about two inches of rain. San Jose and other areas immediately surrounding the San Francisco Bay are expected to pick up approximately 1 1/2 inches.

The incoming storm is also expected to blast the Sierra Nevada with several feet of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph in some spots, according to weather officials. The National Weather Service in Reno warned of "dangerous and potentially life threatening blizzard conditions."

Low-level snow in the Bay Area is also possible, according to weather officials. Hills above 2,500 feet, in addition to locations above 2,000 feet in the North Bay, could receive anywhere from a light dusting to as much as six inches between Thursday night and Saturday night.