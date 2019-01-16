Storm Causes Flight Cancellations, Delays at Bay Area's 3 Major Airports - NBC Bay Area
Storm Causes Flight Cancellations, Delays at Bay Area's 3 Major Airports

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Heavy rain and gusty winds from the Bay Area's strongest storm of the season took their toll on air traffic Wednesday at the region's three major airports.

    San Francisco International Airport had a traffic management program in effect for arrivals, causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 3 hours and 35 minutes, an airport official said.

    Here's how flights have been affected at the three airports (as of Wednesday evening):

    San Francisco International

    • Arrivals: 71 canceled, 251 delayed
    • Departures: 74 canceled, 184 delayed

    Oakland International

    • Arrivals: 3 canceled, 26 delayed
    • Departures: No info

    Mineta San Jose International

    • Arrivals: 7 canceled, 15 delayed
    • Departures: 8 canceled, 23 delayed

    Airport officials are advising travelers to check the status of their flight through their airlines.

