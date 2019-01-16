Heavy rain and gusty winds from the Bay Area's strongest storm of the season took their toll on air traffic Wednesday at the region's three major airports.

San Francisco International Airport had a traffic management program in effect for arrivals, causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 3 hours and 35 minutes, an airport official said.

Here's how flights have been affected at the three airports (as of Wednesday evening):

San Francisco International

Arrivals: 71 canceled, 251 delayed

Departures: 74 canceled, 184 delayed

Oakland International

Arrivals: 3 canceled, 26 delayed

Departures: No info

Mineta San Jose International

Arrivals: 7 canceled, 15 delayed

Departures: 8 canceled, 23 delayed

Airport officials are advising travelers to check the status of their flight through their airlines.