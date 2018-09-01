Storm-Damaged Section of Highway 35 Reopens

Caltrans has reopened a section of roadway in the Santa Cruz Mountains nearly one year after heavy storms washed it away. Last February, a massive slide took out 200 feet of Highway 35 near the Santa Clara County line above Los Gatos. Since then crews have been hard at work building new retaining walls and realigning the road at a cost of $30 million. (Published 6 hours ago)

