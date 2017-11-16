Heavy rain soaked the North Bay late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning and was expected to push down into the greater Bay Area in time for the morning commute, weather forecasters said.

After pelting Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties overnight, prompting a flash flood warning for those areas until 3 a.m., the storm slowly began making its way down toward the Peninsula, East Bay and South Bay early Thursday.





Temperatures will be in the 50s to start the morning, and by the afternoon, there's a chance the rain could linger over the South Bay, forecasters said.

Rain totals on average for lower elevations will be 0.50 to 1.25 inches and 1-3 inches above 1,000 feet. The heaviest rain will spread across the Santa Cruz Mountains and into the South Bay around sunrise, the National Weather Service said.

In the North Bay, rainfall rates over coastal Sonoma and Marin counties were up to half an inch per hour Wednesday evening, posing the possibility of mudlsides, downed trees and flooding in the areas burned out by wildfires last month.

As another storm system walloped the Bay Area with rain on Wednesday, crews were keeping a close eye on the areas recently scorched by the devastating wildfires in the North Bay. Jean Elle reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

On the road to the Sierra Nevada, about 1-2 feet of snow was expected above 7,000 feet, the weather service said. Chains were requireed on Interstate 80 over Donner Summit on the way to the Reno-Tahoe region.

Drying weather returns Friday and Saturday.