Storms Dumped Several Feet of New Snow at Tahoe Ski Resorts - NBC Bay Area
Storms Dumped Several Feet of New Snow at Tahoe Ski Resorts

Squaw Valley reported getting nearly 8 feet of new snow over the past week

By Brendan Weber

Published 17 minutes ago

    Skiers and snowboarders take to the slopes at Boreal Mountain Resort. (Jan. 20, 2019)

    Thanks to Mother Nature's onslaught of recent storms, skiers and snowboarders near Lake Tahoe are shredding across several feet of fresh snow.

    Storms that rolled across the Sierra Nevada over the past week dumped nearly 8 feet of snow at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and multiple feet of powder at a host of other nearby resorts.

    Check the list below to see how much snow fell across Lake Tahoe ski resorts over the past seven days, as reported by the resorts.

    7-Day Snowfall Totals (updated Jan. 21):

    • Squaw Valley Resort: 94 inches
    • Boreal Mountain Resort: 82 inches
    • Northstar California Resort: 80 inches
    • Sugar Bowl Resort: 79 inches
    • Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort: 68 inches
    • Kirkwood Mountain Resort: 61 inches
    • Heavenly Mountain Resort: 44 inches

