Stormy Sunday: Rain and Gusty Wind Return to the Bay Area

Winter-like conditions will return to the Bay Area on Sunday as another storm system packing moderate downpours and gusty winds will make its way across the region.

The latest storm is expected to bring rain primarily to the North Bay during the morning hours, scattered showers for the rest of the Bay Area by the afternoon, and widespread downpours late in the day and around midnight. The wet and blustery conditions are slated to clear by Monday morning.

By the time the storm passes, Oakland is forecasted to have picked up .77 inches of rain. San Francisco is expected to net .44 inches of rainfall. San Jose will only receive about .21 inches.

The sub-tropical nature of the storm will wring out higher rainfall totals over coastal and inland hills with some spots receiving anywhere from one to two inches of rain.

Rob's Forecast: Rainy and Windy

Rain and wind return to the Bay Area on Sunday. NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda tracks the wet conditions. (Published 35 minutes ago)

To the east, windy conditions could make traveling through the Sierra Nevada a challenge. Winds are forecasted to reach anywhere from 30 to 40 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph.