More Than 100 Canceled Flights in Bay Area Airports Due to Stormy Weather - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Rain, Blustery Conditions Across Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
More Than 100 Canceled Flights in Bay Area Airports Due to Stormy Weather

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 hours ago

    Bay Area stormy weather is not only causing roads to jam, but it's affecting air traffic as well.

    San Francisco International Airport (SFO) alerted the public that due to high winds, there is a Traffic Management Program in place.

    The traffic flow initiative is causing flights to be delayed an average of about five hours.

    In addition to delays, SFO has a total of 103 canceled flights, 52 arrivals and 51 departures.

    San Jose International Airport (SJC) has three canceled flights, one arrival and two departures while Oakland International Airport has one canceled arrival.


